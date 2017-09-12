Ko says running in 2020 unlikely, but mum on 2024 race

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that he wants to do his job well, and thinks that running for president in 2020 would be too difficult and unlikely.

Ko made the remark on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology opening ceremony in Taipei, responding to media inquiries about whether he intends to run.

Ko was praised by many after the success of the Taipei Summer Universiade, with some urging him to enter the race for president.

In a television interview on Sunday, Ko said that he has thought about running in 2024, as 2020 would be too rushed.

Asked to elaborate yesterday, Ko said: “The mayoral election is to be held next year and we will only have 13 months to prepare for the 2020 presidential election, so it is hardly possible.”

“After [New Taipei City Mayor] Eric Chu (朱立倫) suddenly announced his intention to run for president, he was widely criticized, so my attitude is: Just do the job at hand well,” he added.

Ko said that he has thought about the possibility before, but “excluded the option immediately after thinking about it for a short while, like three seconds,” because “it would be too difficult and irresponsible.”

Asked whether he would run in the 2024 presidential race, he said: “I will worry about it when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, an opinion poll showed that about 70 percent of respondents wished that relations across the Taiwan Strait would improve.

Asked for a response, Ko said: “I am a surgeon, therefore I care about results, so the policies can be modified in any direction as long as things can be done well.”

Asked whether he believes that cross-strait relations have worsened, Ko said he made similar remarks in the twin-city forum between Taipei and Shanghai in 2015 and this year, but since they drew more backlash this year, he thinks that relations have substantially worsened.