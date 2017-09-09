Taipei to feature famed Venetian artist’s creations

Staff writer with CNA

World-renowned Venetian glass artist Lino Tagliapietra is to exhibit his works for the first time in Taipei from Sept. 11 to March 4 next year, event organizers said on Thursday.

A total of 41 glass artworks by Tagliapietra are to be displayed in the exhibition, entitled “One of a Kind: Lino Tagliapietra,” at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

The 84-year-old Italian glassblower was born on the island of Murano, Venice, where the history of glass-making can be traced to 1291.

Speaking at a press preview in Taipei on Thursday, Tagliapietra said that although he did not receive a formal education, he believes that school is the best place for young people to learn.

He also emphasized the importance of gaining practical experience, saying: “Culture is life and also the accumulation of experience.”

Having started training at the age of 10, Tagliapietra has 74 years of experience in the field, with his creations collected by top museums around the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris and 35 others, said Chang Yi (張毅), founder of Taiwan’s Liuligongfang glass art workshop, one of the organizers of the event.

Tagliapietra has used the complicated and traditional Venetian glassblowing technique to create exquisitely elegant modern art, Chang said.

Glass is a miraculous material because it is alive, he said.

It is inextricably intertwined with fire and water and thus closely connected to nature, he added.

“Tagliapietra shows us what can be achieved if one persists from the age of 10... In all that he has achieved, Lino’s values and attitude far outweigh the importance of the aesthetics of his artwork and reflect the beauty of modern art,” Chang said.