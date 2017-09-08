Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TAIPEI

Su Li-chung stepping down

Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee chief executive Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊) yesterday resigned as secretary-general of the Taipei City Government, citing the need to rest. Speaking at the news conference yesterday night, Su said that it was a pleasurable experience working with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and that she was grateful for being allowed free rein over the planning of the Universiade. Su said she cherished the experience and that the success of the Games was not due to her efforts alone, but all staffers should be given thanks. For the time being, she had not considered working under the new premier, she added.

DIPLOMACY

Mission moving to Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday said that it has found a location for its trade mission in Nigeria, which was asked earlier this year to move out of the capital, Abuja. By the end of the year, the office is to be set up in temporary premises in Lagos, Department of West Asia and African Affairs Director-General Antonio Chen (陳俊賢) told a news conference, adding that another move would be made early next year, when a suitable property is expected to become available for long-term lease in the city.

TECHNOLOGY

Taiwan to get iPhone early

Taiwan is to be targeted for the first launch of the iPhone 8, said an informed source who asked not to be named. The iPhone 8 is to become available for pre-order on Friday next week, days after Apple Inc’s expected official release of its latest iPhone, the source said yesterday. If true, it would be Taiwan’s second consecutive time as one of the first nations in which Apple’s new iPhones are launched. Apple has been in private discussions with the nation’s five major telecoms — Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone, Taiwan Mobile, Taiwan Star Telecom and Asia Pacific Telecom — over pre-order arrangements, the source said. Apple is scheduled to hold a special live event on Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater, which is being called the official launch of the iPhone 8.

TOURISM

Contest calls for short films

An annual Ministry of Foreign Affairs-funded short film competition is calling on people locally and internationally to submit films that feature human interest stories and beautiful scenery, with the aim of promoting Taiwan’s beauty to the world. Now in its third year, the “Trending Taiwan” contest is seeking three-minute short films, the ministry said in a statement. The films should present a human interest story set in Taiwan and should feature the nation’s beauty, it said, adding that the contest is open to people of all nationalities and ages. Submissions close on Oct. 16. The entries that pass preliminary screenings will advance to the final round, followed by an award ceremony on Nov. 8 where the winner is to receive NT$200,000. To encourage more foreigners to participate, the ministry has set up a special international participation category this year, the winner of which will be awarded NT$200,000. The ministry said it hopes that the creative films can show the nation’s diverse and energetic culture to the world.