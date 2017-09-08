Wanhua crime tops districts in Taipei in first seven months

Staff writer, with CNA

The crime rate in Wanhua District (萬華) was the highest among Taipei’s districts from January to July, while Neihu District (內湖) saw the lowest rate, the Taipei Department of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Wednesday.

Wanhua and Neihu had 1,550.2 and 566.3 criminal cases per 100,000 people respectively, department statistics showed.

The total number of criminal cases in the city for the period was 23,551, the statistics showed.

According to the Taipei City Police Department’s classification method, offenses against public safety topped the list with 4,408 cases, followed by theft (3,218 cases), drug offenses (2,754) and fraud (2,446).

There was a decrease of 971 recorded cases overall compared with the same period last year.

The crime rate is calculated by the number of criminal cases in each district divided by the number of people whose household registrations are in that district, the Taipei Department of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.