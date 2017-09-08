Hualien Air Force Base to hold an open house event

Staff writer, with CNA

Hualien Air Force Base, which is home to the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force’s F-16s, is to hold an open house this month to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the air force, the Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday.

The event is to be held from 8am to 4pm on Sept. 23, military spokesman Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) told a news conference.

The base is home to the 401st Tactical Fighter Wing, which is made up of F-16s and RF-5 reconnaissance aircraft.

Its primary tasks in times of peace include reconnaissance missions and disaster relief.

The highlight of the event is to be an air show, featuring fighters, including F-16s and Mirage 2000s, as well as the locally made Indigenous Defense Fighter.

The air force’s Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team is also expected to conduct a series of aerial stunts in their AT-3 jets.

On the ground, fighters and transport planes, as well as long and short-range missiles deployed on fighters, are to be exhibited.

The event is being held after Air Force Day, which was on Aug. 14.

Air Force Day commemorates an air combat victory over Japan in Hangzhou, China, on Aug. 14, 1937.

During the battle, two of a squadron of 18 Japanese bombers were shot down and four were damaged by the ROC Air Force, which sustained no major casualties, the ministry’s Web site says.

Visitors to the base will be required to show ROC identification before being allowed to enter, the ministry said.

Foreign nationals who are spouses of ROC citizens must show their IDs and be accompanied by their husband or wife to enter the base, it said.

Other foreign nationals wanting to attend the event are required to apply for permission to do so, although Chinese nationals and residents of Hong Kong and Macau will not permitted to enter, it said.

The use of drones is prohibited during the event for national security reasons, the ministry said.