Worker demand expected to rise in third quarter

Staff writer, with CNA

Demand for workers in the third quarter is expected to rise by 36,000 overall from the previous three months, a Ministry of Labor survey published on Tuesday said.

The rise can be mainly attributed to an increasing need for workers to fill vacancies arising from resignations and retirements, as well as an improvement in working conditions, Department of Statistics head Lo Yi-ling (羅怡玲) said.

The survey found that 25.15 percent of employers are willing to increase their workforce by the end of next month, while 6.92 percent plan to reduce hiring compared with the previous three months.

The manufacturing sector has the highest demand, with plans to increase its workforce by 19,000 in the three-month period, followed by the wholesale and retail sector, which wants to hire 4,700 additional staff, the survey showed.

Demand for medical and healthcare workers was third place at 2,400, Lo said.

Lo attributed the expected increase in demand partially to a bright outlook for exports amid a global economic recovery and anticipated strong demand for electronics, metal products and machinery equipment, as well as plentiful business opportunities from Internet of Things devices and apps.

The survey was conducted from July 24 to Aug. 11 among businesses with 30 or more employees, with a total of 3,061 valid samples collected.