FDA starts Mid-Autumn Festival food inspections

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday announced that it has begun Mid-Autumn Festival food inspections, with the focus on the ingredients in mooncakes, pastries and barbecue foods.

Inspectors are to test mooncakes for bacterial counts and preservatives, as well as labeling and Good Hygienic Practices (GHP) requirements at more than 100 pastry shops, hotels and factories, FDA Northern Center official Wei Jen-ting (魏任廷) said.

Inspections are also to include about 20 mooncake and pastry manufacturers that sell their products online, Wei said, adding that people are increasingly ordering mooncakes from Web sites.

People should look at the expiration date of mooncakes, as many of the pastries do not last long, he said.

When people purchase refrigerated mooncakes online, they should pay attention to whether the products were kept at a suitable temperature during delivery, he said.

Makers of mooncakes that are found to contain illegal additives or to not meet hygiene standards would face fines of between NT$30,000 and NT$3 million (US$997 and US$99,651), Wei said.

As barbecues are popular during the holiday, the FDA is to conduct random inspections of vegetables, meat and seafood, the agency said.

People should purchase fresh produce with labels showing government approval and traceable to ensure food safety, it said.

People should avoid eating burned barbecue food, while pieces should be cut up before cooking to help ensure they are not undercooked or overcooked, Wei said.