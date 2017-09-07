Vietnamese authorities to push for fair investigation

Staff writer, with CNA

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed its economic and cultural office and other relevant agencies in Taiwan to ensure a thorough investigation into the death of a Vietnamese worker.

Nguyen Quoc Phi’s death at the hands of Hsinchu County police on Thursday last week has sparked protests from the Vietnamese migrant worker community in Taiwan.

According to Vietnamese online media outlet zing.vn, the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei has requested a thorough investigation into Nguyen’s death and has been cooperating with authorities in Vietnam to ensure that the rights of the deceased are respected.

On Monday, the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan called for surveillance footage or other images of the shooting to be released to determine whether police acted according to protocol.

Nguyen, 27, was shot dead after he allegedly attacked police trying to detain him for theft and vandalism and tried to steal their vehicle, the National Police Agency said in a statement on Monday.

After failing to subdue the man using a baton and pepper spray, a police officer fired nine shots, which has prompted questions of police brutality and racial profiling.