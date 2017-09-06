NCC moves to counter ‘Wangba phone cards’

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The nation’s telecoms can only sell prepaid phone cards that are valid for up to 30 days to overseas customers, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said on Monday, adding that the measure is part of its efforts to curb fraud.

Prepaid phone cards that are sold in other nations can be used by fraudsters, who purchase the cards and resell them, the commission said. Unbeknown to the card buyer, the fraudsters have already obtained the access codes of the prepaid phone cards and continue to use them to make calls, meaning that their expenses are paid by the people who buy the cards from them.

The cards used in the scheme have been dubbed “Wangba phone cards.”

The commission said in a statement that Taiwan, like many nations, allows overseas customers to apply for a phone number to be used when they arrive in the nation. These phone numbers, which users from abroad obtain through the purchase of prepaid phone cards, are subject to the Telecommunications Act (電信法) and other relevant regulations, it said.

Telecoms must make sure that overseas customers who purchase prepaid phone cards present two valid pieces of identification, the commission said, adding that they can only sell prepaid phone cards that are valid for only 30 days.

The measures should be effective in reducing the number of “Wangba phone card” scams, it said.

Should telecoms fail to thoroughly implement the policy, the commission said they could face fines of between NT$300,000 and NT$3 million (US$9,977 and US$99,767), and would be ordered to address the violation.

The commission would continue to fine the telecom at fault until the violation is addressed and the company would lose its license if it fails to improve, the commission said.

The nation’s telecoms offer two types of prepaid cards. The first type are cards that are valid for three to six months after their use is activated, while the second are prepaid cards valid for only 30 days.

If the problem gets worse, the commission said that it could review the mechanisms that are used to prevent the illegal sale of the prepaid phone cards within the nation and overseas.

The government could also limit the types of products that telecoms can sell overseas or ban the sale of prepaid cards in nations that have high incidences of fraud, it said.