Underreporting may be affecting sexual harassment figures

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Official statistics about sexual harassment might contain “dark figures of crime,” as women tend to not report abuse and sexual victimization involving family members, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Man-li (陳曼麗) said yesterday.

Chen made the remarks on the first day of a two-day seminar hosted by the Modern Women’s Foundation in Taipei to mark its 30th anniversary.

Complaints about sexual harassment have increased over the years, with cases prompting judicial probes rising from 259 in 2014, to 307 in 2015 and 411 last year, a survey published by the Ministry of Health and Welfare in June showed.

There were 184 complaints in Taipei last year, the highest of all municipalities, with 91 cases being handed to judicial authorities, the survey showed.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) praised the foundation for its efforts to promote women rights and prevent sexual violence in the past three decades and helping bring about the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act (性侵害犯罪防治法), the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (家庭暴力防治法) and the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法).

As the acts were promulgated more than 10 years ago, officials have started to examine them and plan amendments, Department of Protective Services Deputy Director Lin Wei-yen (林維言) said.

KMT Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏) said the foundation is lobbying legislation against stalking.

Modern Women’s Foundation chief executive Jack Van (范國勇) said only the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) addresses stalking, “but that treats stalking as a minor offense that incurs only light penalties and does not address severe cases.”

He said that the Ministry of the Interior should take swift action to finalize its proposals for the proposed legislation so that legislative review of the draft could begin soon.

Additional reporting by staff writer