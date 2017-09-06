Ko defends police Universiade work

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has again criticized protesters who affected the opening ceremony of the Taipei Summer Universiade on Aug. 19, saying he does not favor replacing Taipei Police Department Commissioner Chiu Feng-kuang (邱豐光) over his role in response to the incident.

Ko made the remarks during a TV interview with political commentator Hu Chung-hsin (胡忠信), which aired on Monday night.

Ko was asked to comment on the protest, which caused delays to the ceremony as athletes could not enter the stadium.

Ko later labeled the protesters “bastards” at a news conference and on Facebook.

“In principle, I support pension reforms, but I think we should hold an apologetic attitude toward [anti-pension reform] people, because pension reform is legally wrong — violating the principles of non-retroactivity, legitimate expectations and administrative propriety,” Ko said.

However, reform is necessary, or else the nation might go bankrupt, he said.

“I know you must be upset, so if you want to shout, I set the tone,” Ko said, adding that there were areas set aside for protests and free speech outside the venue, yet the protesters intentionally affected the entrance parades.

“This behavior crossed the line,” he said. “I think they wanted to make the situation ugly and shame Taiwan in front of the world.”

“You crazy lunatic,” he said, adding abrupt criticism is a bad habit of his that he would try to improve.

When asked about rumors that Chiu or National Police Agency officials could lose their jobs over the incident, Ko said: “The police worked very hard during the Universiade.”

It would be inappropriate to remove the officials, because the Universiade went well and there was even a victory parade for Taiwan’s team, he said.