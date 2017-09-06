Student envoys to visit Philippine, Indonesian farms

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s first-ever young agricultural ambassadors are to travel to the Philippines and Indonesia as part of the government’s push to establish closer relations with Southeast Asian nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

At a news conference to mark the end of a two-day training program for the 30 university and college students, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paul Chang (章文樑) congratulated them.

The students are scheduled to leave on Sunday and return home on Sept. 16.

In cooperation with the Council of Agriculture, the project recruited students majoring in agricultural and economics-related disciplines, as well as those trained in rice, tea and fruit cultivation and fish breeding, Chang said.

The 18 men and 12 women come from 14 counties and cities and were selected from 120 applicants, and they were divided into two groups, one for each country.

Some of them have made the Top 100 Outstanding Young Farmers list and one was selected as a model fisherman, Chang said.

“In terms of expertise, gender ratio and geographical distribution, the ambassadors represent a diverse, specialized background, highlighting the spirit and vibrancy of Taiwanese agriculture,” he said.

The Philippines and Indonesia were chosen because they are crucial partners under the New Southbound Policy, he said.

For example, Taiwan and the Philippines in 2015 signed a cooperation agreement on maritime patrols, while Taiwan and Indonesia last year signed an agricultural cooperation pact, he said.

“By establishing such mechanisms, we hope to enhance bilateral partnerships by sharing the experiences and technologies that enabled Taiwan to develop sophisticated agricultural, aquaculture and pest control practices,” Chang said.

Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei Deputy Representative Siswadi said the New Southbound Policy is expected to help Taiwan forge closer relations with Indonesia and other ASEAN members.

“We welcome this agricultural program, which brings expertise in different field to Indonesia to enhance cooperation in such sectors,” he said.

Keefe Dela Cruz, director of assistance to nationals at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, said agriculture, farming and fishing are noble professions.

“Agricultural is for everybody, because most of the things you produce are not for yourself, but for the world,” Cruz said.

The New Southbound Policy would bring people and cultures closer, while the agricultural exchange program could help improve production efficiency, Cruz said.

“We are very excited about your trip to the Philippines,” he said. “We hope that you will be able to learn new perspectives.”

Chen Yi-man (陳宜蔓), group leader of the Indonesia program and one of the Top 100 Outstanding Young Farmers, said she hopes to showcase Taiwan’s strengths in agriculture and improve bilateral exchanges through the program.

Chang Hao-yen (張顥嚴), a tea farmer and another Outstanding Young Farmers who was selected to be leader of the Philippines-bound group, said young farmers like him are grateful to be part of a program that allows them to use their expertise internationally.

“Everyone needs agriculture to live so agriculture is the best way to make friends with people around the world,” he said.