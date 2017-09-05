Taiwan and Austria ink MOU on higher education

Staff writer, with CNA, Brussels

The Ministry of Education on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Management Center Innsbruck (MCI), a private business school in Austria, to promote a Taiwan studies program.

Under the agreement, the ministry is to fund the university program through courses, various activities and thesis writing.

It will also offer a scholarship to at least one MCI student per year to learn Chinese, the ministry said.

The MOU was signed by Representative Office of Taiwan in Vienna education division head Lu Yun-pin (盧雲賓) on behalf of the ministry, and MCI rector Andreas Altmann.

The ceremony was witnessed by Taiwan’s Representative to Austria Vanessa Shih (史亞平) and Association of Universities of Applied Sciences Austria secretary-general Kurt Koleznik.

The employment rate of MCI graduates has become the highest in Austria, which is evidence that the ability of MCI students is well-recognized in the business sector, Koleznik said.

For many years, MCI has maintained close cooperative relations with the Taiwanese liaison office in Austria, he said, expressing hope that such cooperation will be expanded.

Shih said that Taiwan-Austria links in the cultural and educational sectors have become closer in recent years.

The two nations have inked three education agreements, which include cooperation in common and vocational education, higher education and interdepartmental education, Shih said.