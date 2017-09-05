Groups call for video of migrant worker’s killing

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The police should publish the full video of a Vietnamese migrant worker’s death at the hands of law enforcement officers, protesters said yesterday, calling for an interval review and an investigation.

More than 100 migrant workers and advocates from the Taiwan International Workers’ Association, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and other groups protested outside the National Police Agency in Taipei.

A Vietnamese man in Hsinchu County died on Thursday from gunshot wounds after being shot repeatedly by police as he allegedly attempted to steal a police car to make a getaway after being accused of breaking into another vehicle.

The officers said that the man threw rocks at them when confronted and could not be subdued by either batons or pepper spray.

Civic groups have questioned the accuracy of the police account, and Vietnamese worker Nguyen Viet Ca questioned whether the man was fired on because of his foreign identity.

Migrant workers are routinely stopped by police who require them to present residency papers, Nguyen added.

“Even though he was a runaway worker, he did not have any weapons, and given the firepower at the officers’ disposal, he should not have been a threat,” he said, calling on the police to review their attitude toward migrant workers and provide compensation to the man’s family after conducting an investigation.

“The police keep saying that they gave a warning before shooting, but how do you know if the man really understood, especially given the tense situation and the presence of civilian watch personnel?” Taiwan International Workers’ Association member Chen Hsiu-lien (陳秀蓮) said, calling on the agency to establish a committee to investigate whether the officers had overstepped legal bounds.

The agency should also review its equipment, following reports that an officer’s baton broke when he attempted to use it on the man, Taiwan Association for Human Rights member Wang Hsi (王曦) said.

The agency said it has already asked the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office to conduct an investigation.

The Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office and the man’s relatives have been notified, the agency said, adding that it would help his family members come to Taiwan to arrange funerary rites.