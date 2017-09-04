Online platform to connect region’s NGOs

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

An online platform connecting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Southeast and East Asia will be set up to promote closer cooperation, Taiwan Environmental Protection Union director Liou Gin-show (劉俊秀) said yesterday at the conclusion of the second Asia Democracy Forum in Taipei.

The two-day forum, titled “Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development,” was organized by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and hosted by the union at National Taiwan University, with speakers from Japan, South Korea and eight Southeast Asian nations.

In its last session, many delegates suggested that a “strong network” across nations be established.

Myanmar’s NGOs “cannot survive or finance on their own,” said Khine Tun, senior researcher at the Asia Development Research Institute in Myanmar.

“It is important that we have a strong network to share books, photographs [and] interview videos” about environmental issues, said Nguyen Manh Cuong, a member of the Vietnam-based group Green Trees.

The Vietnamese government tends to conceal information about environmental pollution, as in the case of marine pollution caused by Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics Group last year, he said.

“Almost all NGOs in Vietnam are controlled by the government, so they dare not say ‘No’ to the government,” he added.

One of the NGOs’ missions is to help indigenous people living in remote areas access information, Cambodia Indigenous Youth Association president Samin Ngach said.

“Development projects should never be undertaken at the expense of destroying ancestral domains and the indigenous peoples they sustain,” he said, calling on the Cambodian government to stop evicting the nation’s indigenous Bunong people.

Vincy How, director of the Malaysia-based group Baramkini, said it was regrettable that Taiwanese Aborigines did not share their experiences at the forum.

Union member Yang Tsung-jung (楊聰榮) said the union would pay special attention to invite Aboriginal speakers next time.

The union will set up an online platform to connect the NGOs that attended the forum, Liou said, expressing the hope that the DPP would hold such a forum again.