Survey finds 6.5 percent have emotional problems

Staff writer, with CNA

A mental health and suicide prevention and awareness survey conducted by the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center has found that 6.5 percent of respondents have emotional issues.

Based on the nation’s population of 23.55 million, the percentage means that 1.53 million people are emotionally disturbed and need help, center director Lee Ming-been (李明濱) yesterday told a news conference held to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Among the emotionally disturbed respondents, 41.3 percent said they “had at one point thought seriously of committing suicide,” Lee said.

The survey found that 17.3 percent of those who had contemplated suicide said they would seek help from family and friends or mental health consultant hotlines or institutes. Of those, 53.6 percent said they would be willing to talk about suicidal thoughts with family and friends, while 34.5 percent said they would change the subject should the topic arise during conversation.

A simple greeting showing that they are cared for, such as asking if they had slept well, could change the lives of people with suicidal tendencies, Lee said.

He urged people to reach out to those displaying suicidal tendencies or who appear to be in a state of emotional distress.

The nation’s suicide rate has retreated from a peak of 16.8 suicides per 100,000 people in 2006, according to center data.

Over the past seven years, suicide has not been listed among the top 10 killers in the nation, Lee said.

However, the suicide rate has climbed slightly over the past three years: from 15.1 suicides per 100,000 people in 2014 to 15.7 in 2015 and to 16 last year, the data show.

The annual survey was conducted from June 22 to July 21 among people above 15 through computer-assisted telephone interviews and collected 2,098 valid responses, and has a margin of error of 2.14 percentage points.

At least 68 valid samples were produced in each of the 22 cities and counties nationwide.

The results were obtained under a weighted measurement system taking into account the gender and age of respondents, said center chief executive Liao Shih-cheng (廖士程), who also serves as president of the Taiwan Association Against Depression.

The poll used a five-item brief symptom rating scale to evaluate respondents’ emotional state.

The scale was developed by Lee and other specialists to measure the degrees of emotional disturbance among patients.

It applies five groups of questions and evaluates suicidal tendencies on a scale of zero to six.