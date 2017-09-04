Experts slam NCC’s draft broadcasting monopoly act

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A draft act to prevent broadcast media monopolization and preserve diversity proposed by the National Communications Commission (NCC) has drawn mixed reactions from experts.

Some said that the contents of the act were unconstitutional, whereas others said the act does not address monopoly concerns caused by the rise of social media.

Both groups held separate forums on Friday and Saturday to point out the potential problems.

Former grand justice Chen Shin-min (陳新民) said the commission is an independent agency which bases its power on Council of Grand Justices Interpretation No. 613, but the interpretation does not authorize the agency to assume the responsibilities of the abolished Government Information Office, which ruled and intimidated media outlets.

Chen said the draft act would prevent financial institutions from being involved in the operation of media outlets, which would prevent them from profiting off their media investments.

This would inevitably infringe on investors’ property rights, he said.

People in charge of financial institutions would be banned from investing in or managing media operations if the new draft act is enforced, which would also infringe on their right to choose jobs and professions, Chen said.

“The ‘responsible persons’ defined by the draft act include people in various management positions, not just chairmen or general managers. This means that people’s freedom of employment would be severely restricted. The agency should carefully examine the constitutionality of the clause,” he said.

Chen specifically took issue with a clause that implies the act could be applied retroactively to media acquisitions that have been approved by the agency, which he saw as a direct challenge to the principle of protecting the reliability of interests described in the constitution.

Chen said the draft bars financial institutions from holding more than 10 percent of the shares in media outlets, adding that financial institutions that have already been approved by the NCC to invest in media outlets would have three years to dispose of the extra shares or face severe punishment once the draft act is passed.

This would lead to tremendous losses of profits or potential profit for financial institutions, he said.

“In the past, the nation did not have a mechanism that ensured a clear separation between media outlets and financial institutions and yet there was not a single case of a financial institution using its advantage to control the direction and source of media content, as referred to in the preamble to the draft act,” he said.

If the government wants to safeguard the independence of the media, it can guarantee the right of media to edit or publish content or preserve media freedom through mechanisms such as encouraging people to report on violations of the principle, Chen said.

Meanwhile, the draft only bars financial institutions from investing in media outlets; groups, individuals and industries not subject to the same obligations could still exert undue influence on the media, Chen said.

The draft clearly discriminates against financial institutions and treats them unequally, he added.

Chen said the draft lacks stipulations ensuring fair compensation for those who would loose ownership of the properties for urgent and major public interests, which is clearly unconstitutional.