Chinese students given approval for study in Taiwan

Chinese students who were restricted from studying in Taiwan are now making their way to Taipei after their permits were approved.

A Chinese who was accepted to National Cheng Kung University said on Wednesday that students whose permits to study in Taiwan had been withheld have received approval from Chinese authorities to attend Taiwanese universities.

The documentation was issued on Friday last week for the student to attend National Cheng Kung University this fall.

The student, who asked not to be named, said that the permit had earlier been denied by Shanghai authorities in charge of Taiwan affairs on the grounds that the school was “engaging in pro-Taiwan independence activities.”

Students from other Chinese provinces who had been instructed or urged by local officials not to go to Taiwan have since obtained permission to attend Taiwanese schools, including National Chengchi University, National Tsing Hua University and National Chiao Tung University, the Chinese student said.

However, they have been instructed by Chinese authorities to focus on their studies and not participate in any political activities, the student said.

Bao Cheng-ke (包承柯), a professor at East China Normal University in Shanghai, said the presence of Chinese students in Taiwan was a show of good faith by Taiwan and China.

The exchange of students between China and Taiwan will be an important force in maintaining peaceful cross-strait relations, he said.

In Taipei, Bi Tzu-an (畢祖安), head of the Department of International and Cross-strait Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education, said this was good news and welcomed the incoming Chinese students.