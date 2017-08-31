Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

AIRLINES

EVA cancels Houston flights

EVA Airways yesterday canceled flights destined for Houston, Texas, yesterday, today and tomorrow. EVA said flight BR52 to Houston and the return flight BR51 will not be flown for three days because road traffic near the airport has been severed by heavy flooding brought by Tropical Storm Harvey. Although George Bush Intercontinental Airport announced that flight services would resume at noon today, services would be limited to domestic flights, the carrier said. Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday last week and lingered, causing wide-scale flooding in parts of the state. EVA Air’s last flight to Houston departed on Sunday morning, 10 hours behind schedule. Its flight scheduled to depart at about 10pm on Sunday left, but turned back when it was clear it would not be able to land in Houston. It landed at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport about six hours after taking off. Flights to Houston have been canceled since then.

WEATHER

High temperatures persist

Despite an approaching cloud system brought by a depression east of the Philippines, high temperatures were felt in all parts of Taiwan yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. Daytime highs hit 36oC in the north, 34oC to 35oC in the west and 33oC in the east, the bureau said. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sanvu, this year’s 15th storm to form over the Pacific Ocean, was moving toward eastern Japan and should not have much effect on Taiwan, while the depression near the Philippines was veering toward Luzon Island, the bureau said. Air quality across Taiwan and on the outlying islands of Matsu, Kinmen and Penghu was “good” to “fair” yesterday, according to bureau data.