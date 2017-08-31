Taiwan second at the Earth Science Olympiad in France

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan placed second-equal at the International Earth Science Olympiad in Nice, France, after the team bagged two gold medals and two silvers, the Ministry of Education said after the event concluded on Tuesday.

Taiwan was level with Japan, but trailed China, the first time the nation failed to secure the top spot since the nation started sending teams in 2007.

The 11th olympiad, which ran from Tuesday last week, brought together 108 students from 29 countries, the ministry said.

Taiwan’s team had four students — Huang Shen-chang (黃申昌), Wu Tsung-shun (吳宗勳) and Chen Ying-chiao (陳映樵), from Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School, and Lu Po-yuan (盧柏元) from Affiliated Senior High School of National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU).

The team members were selected from among 478 students after a series of tests and training by more than 10 professors led by NTNU’s Chang Chun-yen (張俊彥), the ministry said.

At the contest, the students took written and practical tests focusing on Earth science in four disciplines: geology, meteorology, environmental science and astronomy, the ministry said.

They were also required to attend discussions on a special Earth science project, while taking part in international team field investigations, it said.

Huang won the silver medal in the Earth science project, which proved difficult to stand out in, the ministry said.

Since 2007, Taiwan has won 31 gold medals and 13 silvers at the olympiads, it said.

The team is to return to Taiwan on Sunday.

Each of the gold-medal winners are expected to receive NT$200,000 in prize money, with NT$100,000 for each of the silver-medal winners, the ministry said.

The prize money for a bronze medal was NT$50,000, it said.

To encourage students to participate, the winners are recommended to universities without having to take the national college entrance examination.