Students dance the Charleston for Tainan

By Huang Wen-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A group of 106 recent high-school graduates on Tuesday uploaded to YouTube a short video of themselves performing the Charleston dance at various sightseeing spots in Tainan.

They were responding to the “I Charleston the World” project, introducing unique features of their home town through dance.

The project originated in 2011 when a group in Paris uploaded a video titled I Charleston Paris, showing them dancing at famous sites in the French capital.

The project gained popularity among dance groups, as it was seen as a successful strategy for city marketing.

Groups across the world sent additions to the I Charleston the World project, with some adding dance elements not traditionally seen in the Charleston.

Naughty Swing and Taiwan Street Dance Art uploaded their I Charleston Taipei video on July 5 last year and there is also an I Charleston Taichung.

The Tainan students broke with the trend of videos choreographed and danced by professionals.

I Charleston Tainan convener Lee Chia-fang (李佳芳) said the group began the project shortly after they finished their university-entrance examinations.

Members of dance clubs from six high schools performed at 21 tourist sites, Lee said.

They wanted to do something for their hometown before leaving for universities in other cities, the students said, adding that while there are many famous sites in the city, there are many others nearby that are not so well known.

Most in the group had to make adjustments to perform the Charleston, as their clubs primarily focus on street dancing, Lee said.

The group set up Web sites to introduce Tainan’s attractions, such as the pottery, tiling and brick industry in Liujia District (六甲) and are having books and articles translated to better introduce Tainan to the world, Lee said.

Their video can be watched at: https://youtu.be/gOKKjLYFcEs.