Ministry reiterates sugar rules

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Tuesday issued a statement reminding vendors who label products as health food that the limit on free sugar content in such products is 25g per serving.

To promote reduced sugar consumption, the ministry on July 17 amended its Health Food Registration Review Guidelines to stipulate the new standard.

Health food products containing more than 17g of free sugar per serving must include a health warning disclosing the sugar content and warning people to limit consumption.

The amendment was made in line with the WHO’s recommendations for daily intake of sugar.

An adult should consume approximately 2,000 kilocalories per day, with the amount of free sugar to be 10 percent, or 50g, at most according to the WHO.

The ministry has approved about 400 health food products since the new rules were promulgated, none of which contain more than 25g of free sugar per serving.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) section chief Chou Pei-ju (周珮如) said that the ministry in the past had not clearly defined oil, salt and sugar limits in health food products.

These products are required to be low in oil, salt and sugar, but given that two-thirds of health products are supplements sold in capsule form, there has not been a need for clearly defined parameters, Chou said.

In recent years, the ministry has focused its attention on health beverages, such as yogurt and vinegar-based products, which are low in oil and salt, but contain sugar to add flavor, she said.

In other developments, the FDA has drafted new regulations that health supplements must be clearly labeled “non-medicine” and cannot be promoted as having curative effects as part of an effort to stem false advertising.

The draft rules could come into force as early as Jan. 1 next year.

Another proposed rule says that products in tablet or capsules form should be labeled “non-medicine, for healthcare use only.”

In addition, the wording: “People suffering from an illness should consult a physician” is also to be put on packaging.

Instructions are to remind people to follow instructions on products, including recommended servings or dosages, according to the draft regulations published yesterday.

The rules are being introduced to stop unscrupulous businesses from selling health supplements as medicine, a common practice in Taiwan over the past few years, Chou said.

“Some dietary supplements have been sold as weight-control drugs. Also businesses have claimed food products made of vegetable extracts can treat diseases like cancer,” Chou said. “Such claims mislead people.”

“More than 400 healths supplements are on the shelves in Taiwan,” she said. “Some are capsules, tablets and powder. There are also health products such as formula milk powder, yogurt, drinking vinegar, chicken extract and clam extract.”

“Unless producers of such supplements can present scientific evidence to conclusively back up claims that their product ‘protects the liver’ or ‘regulates blood fat,’ such assertions will be prohibited,” Chou said.

Those found to have breached the rules are to face fines of between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000, she said.