Taipei Universiade: Tennis court discussed as Linkou sales soar and neighborhood sees off athletes

By Cho Chia-ping and Shen Pei-yao / Staff reporters

Former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) yesterday sought to justify his decision to cut the construction budget and modify the design of the Taipei Tennis Center from a roofed structure to an open court, after athletes were worn down by extreme heat during the Universiade.

The hot weather in Taipei took a toll on athletes, especially tennis players who had to compete on open courts.

Taiwan’s Lee Ya-hsuan (李亞軒) lost to Varatchaya Wongteanchai of Thailand in the tennis women’s singles gold-medal match on Tuesday, while Taiwanese tennis players Chan Jung-jan (詹詠然), Chang Kai-chen (張凱貞), Jason Jung (莊吉生) and Lee Kuan-yi (李冠毅) were also bogged down by the heat; Lee Kuan-yi eventually had to surrender a match due to heat exhaustion and cramps.

Hau yesterday wrote on Facebook that there is an indoor court at the center with a capacity of 4,378 seats, which is designed as a practice court and a backup court in the event of rain.

While the heat affected the athletes’ performance, organizers should have had a backup plan to deal with extreme heat by moving matches indoors, Hau wrote.

“Technically speaking, it should be easier to avoid arranging matches in open courts during heat waves than to predict rain,” Hau wrote.

The original plan was to build a NT$3.3 billion (US$109 million at the current exchange rate) 10,000-seat tennis court with retractable roof, but the budget was cut as it was feared that the court would be underutilized, Hau said.

The retractable roof would have cost about NT$200 million and require regular maintenance, and there were concerns that the operator would not be able to afford the maintenance cost after the Universiade, he wrote.

Tennis is an outdoor sport and major tennis tournaments are held outdoors, Hau said, adding that the main tennis courts at the past two Universiades were unroofed structures, so the city government decided to modify the design of the tennis center.

Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee chief executive officer Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊) yesterday said it had long been decided that the center should be unroofed, but the city government would decide whether to build a roof after seeking advice from experts.

International University Sports Federation president Oleg Matytsin said the federation would take the heat factor into consideration when organizing future Universiades, as the federation places a high priority on athletes’ health.

In related news, sales at supermarkets close to the Athletes’ Village in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) skyrocketed as the Games neared their end, Carrefour Taiwan public relations manager Ho Mo-chen (何默真) said yesterday, adding that snacks with “local flavor” were the best-selling items.

Pineapple cakes, fruit jelly, sachima, sweetened fried dough twists, beef and pork jerky, nougat and nougat cookies were foreign athletes’ favorites, Ho said.

Taiwanese tea products costing between NT$300 to NT$500 sold out daily, she said.

Locally manufactured key chains with traditional Chinese characters were also popular with the athletes, Ho added.

Meanwhile, a crowd sent the athletes off from the Athletes’ Village with cheers and banners reading: “Big thank you from Taiwan” and “Linkou loves you.”

Taiwanese athletes won 26 gold, 34 silver and 30 bronze medals in the Games, the highest medal count in the nation’s history of Universiade participation, which will lead to a record-high financial reward of NT$89.7 million