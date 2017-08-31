Protesters demand minister live up to anti-stalking pledge

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Ministry of the Interior should take swift action to finalize its proposals for anti-stalking legislation and allow legislative review to begin, protesters said yesterday.

“Right now there is only the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), but that treats stalking as a very minor offense that incurs only light penalties and does not address severe cases,” Modern Women’s Foundation chief executive Jack Van (范國勇) said.

Current laws treat stalking as an “incident” punishable only by small fines, rather than as repetitive and continuous behavior, Van added.

Foundation officials said that review of new legislation to strengthen penalties and streamline the restraining order application process has stalled despite being sponsored by more than 30 legislators, while the Internal Administration Committee awaits the government’s official version.

Although Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) promised at a conference organized by the foundation last year to draft new legislation, the ministry has yet to send its proposal to the Executive Yuan for review, said Wang Pei-ling (王珮玲), a professor at National Chi Nan University’s social policy and social work department.

The ministry’s bill differed from the foundation-sponsored one in several respects, Wang added.

“The ministry’s version only applies to cases where there is some kind of romantic involvement, but we feel that there should be a broader application, because sometimes stalking individuals could be strangers, co-workers or neighbors,” she said.

She also criticized the ministry’s proposal for requiring restraining orders to receive prior court approval.

“Because stalking can create immediate danger and fear, police should be empowered to immediately issue temporary restraining orders,” she said, adding that the temporary orders should still be submitted to courts for approval before becoming permanent.

Foundation deputy chief Chen Shu-fen (陳淑芬) said the foundation was also concerned that the ministry’s bill would not include provisions to address online stalking behavior.