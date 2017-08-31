KMT lawmakers lambast plan to alter fipronil rules

By Sean Lin and Wu Hsin-tian / Staff reporters

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators yesterday decried a Council of Agriculture announcement that it would consider lowering the standard for fipronil residue in eggs, while 60,000 eggs believed to have excessive traces of the insecticide are still unaccounted for.

The council on Tuesday night issued a statement saying it had discovered fipronil-tainted eggs at Hsinte farm in Changhua County after it concluded its inspections of poultry farms on Friday last week.

Fipronil levels in eggs supplied by Hsinte were 25.2 parts per billion (ppm), the council said.

One of Hsinte’s distributors, Taoyuan-based Chang Ji Taian Co, exchanged 60,000 eggs it sourced from Hsinte with Hsin Shun Hsiang Co, a transport hub for eggs, which failed to keep track of where the eggs went.

At press time last night, the Changhua County Public Health Bureau was tracking vehicles that left Hsin Shun Hsiang’s facilities, the council said.

Regulations stipulate it would be “unreasonable” to require that no fipronil residue should be detected in produce, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said, adding that it would seek to raise the maximum to at least 5ppb.

KMT vice secretary-general Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) said the council’s proposal was aimed at downplaying the egg scandal.

Agencies should promptly locate the 60,000 eggs, Wang said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party administration should deal with the crux of the matter, rather than evading it by proposing “silly ideas.”

Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀), another KMT vice secretary-general, said that relaxing the regulations would be a disservice to law-abiding egg farmers and the public, as fipronil was banned in January last year.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration should direct some of its attention away from passing the budget for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program and focus more on improving food safety, Lee said, adding that fipronil is believed to trigger thyroid gland cancer and liver cancer.