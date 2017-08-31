Mainland Affairs Council: Still no request from missing HK activist: MAC

Staff writer, with CNA

The government has not received a request for political asylum from Hong Kong activist Lee Sin-yi (李倩怡), who fled to Taiwan to escape trial on riot charges, the Mainland Affairs Council said yesterday.

The council on Monday said that it would deal with any application for asylum from a Hong Kong resident according to the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例), and that it had not yet received one from Lee.

Lee was allegedly involved in a protest in Mongkok District on the night of Feb. 8 last year over a government crackdown on unlicensed street vendors in the area.

Hong Kong charged several of those involved in the protest, including Lee, with rioting.

Lee, who was freed on bail ahead of a trial scheduled for Jan. 17, arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 6.

The National Immigration Agency in June said that Lee had arrived on a 30-day tourist visa, but it has no record of her leaving the country.

Lee’s current whereabouts are unknown, the agency said.

A recording of someone claiming to be Lee surfaced on Saturday last week, in which she said that she would not be returning to Hong Kong.

“You can say that I’m a coward, escaping a trial by the Hong Kong judiciary. But in my heart, it has been a long time since I believed that there is rule of law,” the person in the recording said.

The person also mentioned fleeing to Taiwan as a new opportunity for freedom, while accusing Hong Kong’s judicial process of suppressing social movements.

The 18-year old Lee is said to be receiving help from a pro-independence group in Taiwan after being rejected by the New Power Party and unnamed local human rights groups, according to the recording.

Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), a Hong Kong bookseller who was detained in China for eight months for selling titles critical of the Beijing government, has urged Lee to return to Hong Kong and stand trial.

In an interview yesterday with the Central News Agency, Lam said that Lee should return to Hong Kong, because at her age she would still have a bright future even if she ends up doing time for her alleged involvement in the Mongkok riot.

Lam said he would personally volunteer to persuade her to go back, because all she can do in Taiwan is hide.