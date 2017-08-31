KMT says it has enough funds to pay its employees

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it would be able to pay its employees’ salary this month after raising enough funds.

KMT Vice Chairman Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) made the announcement at the party’s weekly Central Standing Committee meeting, which KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) presided over for the first time since assuming the post.

Approximately NT$10 million (US$331,609) of the NT$30 million total salary due today was provided by fundraisers held by Wu, Tseng said.

The KMT previously said it was facing financial difficulties after the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee froze its Bank SinoPac account, in which the party reportedly had about NT$350 million in deposits.

The salary payments were widely perceived to be the first major challenge Wu needed to overcome after he was sworn in as KMT chairman earlier this month.

Wu conferred certificates on Tseng and another party vice chairman, former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), thanking them for accepting his invitation to serve as his deputies.

Committee members also approved Wu’s appointment of several top officials, including vice secretary-general Tu Chien-teh (杜建德), Culture and Communications Committee director-general Lee Ming-hsien (李明賢), Organization and Development Department director-general Lee Che-hua (李哲華) and National Development and Research Institute head Lin Huo-wang (林火旺).