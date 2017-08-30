Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Fishing skipper missing

Two Keelung-registered fishing boats collided in waters close to Huaping Island (花瓶嶼) off northern Taiwan early yesterday, tossing the crew of one boat into the water. Five crew members were rescued, but the captain is still missing. The collision occurred at about 4am. The crews of the Li Fa No. 1 (立發一號) and Hsin Ling Po 16 (新凌波16) did not seem to notice that the distance between the two boats was narrowing before the collision occurred, officials said. The Hsin Ling Po was able to rescue the Li Fa’s five crew members — one Indonesian and four Chinese — but not its 54-year-old skipper, Lin Chih-nan (林志男), Coast Guard Administration officers said. An airborne service helicopter, coast guard, navy vessels and other fishing boats were mobilized to search for Lin.

CULTURE

Win motivates practice

Pianist Wu Kuan-han (吳冠漢), who won third place in the Vienna International Piano Competition earlier this month, yesterday said that his win has motivated him to work even harder. The 28-year old Chiayi native competed against 26 musicians from eight countries in the competition, which wrapped up on Aug. 10. It was his first international competition and Wu said he felt enormous pressure, practicing almost eight hours each day beforehand. Winning third place was a valuable experience that will serve to push him to work harder, he said. He major in music at National Taiwan University of Arts and now resides in Vienna, Austria, where he has been studying under pianist Roland Batik since 2014.

HEALTH

Man dies of dengue

A Taiwanese man who was infected with dengue fever in Thailand has died, days after he was sent home for treatment, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday. It was the first dengue fever death reported in Taiwan this year, the agency said. The man, who was in his 70s, went on a business trip to Thailand in the middle of last month and came down with a fever early this month, the CDC said. He was admitted to hospital the day after he fell ill and three days later was diagnosed with dengue fever, the CDC said. By that time, he was in a semi-conscious state and was sent home on a medical charter flight, but died four days later, it said.

WEATHER

Warmer fall forecast

A warmer-than-usual autumn is likely this year due to a strong Pacific high pressure system that has lingered above Taiwan longer than expected this summer, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. “The high pressure system should have pushed further north to Japan by now, but it remains around Taiwan,” Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said. The system will keep water temperatures in the northwest Pacific Ocean relatively high, which in the past has usually signaled a warmer autumn. Lu said one to two tropical storms might strike Taiwan next month or in October.

SOCIETY

Japanese athletes hailed

Some Japanese athletes competing in the Taipei Universiade have been hailed since a series of photographs of them cleaning a park was posted on social media by a New Taipei City councilor yesterday morning. The photos show the Japanese athletes using brooms and dustpans to clean Linkou Community Sports Park near the Universiade Athletes Village in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口).

SOCIETY

Visitor numbers fall 6%

The number of international visitors to Taiwan fell almost 6 percent in the first six months of the year, due mainly to a drop in arrivals from China, statistics from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the year to June, visitor arrivals totaled 5.12 million, a decline of 5.7 percent from the same period last year, the data showed. Of that number, 3.61 million visited for tourism purposes, a year-on-year drop of 6.9 percent, according to the statistics. China was the largest source of visitors in the six-month period, accounting for 1.26 million, but the number was the lowest in five years and represented a 40.1 percent decline from the same period last year, the data showed. However, visitor arrivals from several other countries increased, with arrivals from South Korea rising 30.2 percent year-on-year to 530,000 in the first half, the data showed.