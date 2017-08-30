NTU health college first to be accredited by the US

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health has become the first school in Asia to be accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH).

The CEPH is an independent agency recognized by the US Department of Education to accredit schools of public health and public health programs, and had accredited 63 schools as of last month.

NTU College of Public Health dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) yesterday said the public health programs at 107 US universities have been accredited by CEPH, including Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Yale University and the University of California, Berkeley.

The college began preparing for submission in 2006, applied for accreditation two years ago, and with the efforts of faculty and students, the college was accredited in June, becoming the only school outside of the US to be accredited by the CEPH, he said.

“This accreditation is like a minor-league baseball team entering the major leagues,” Chan said, adding that it is an honor for the college and something Taiwan’s higher-education system should be proud of.

NTU acting president Chang Ching-ray (張慶瑞) said the College of Public Health has contributed much to Taiwan, along side the internationally recognized NTU Hospital, and both have worked closely together for Taiwan to take pride in its high-quality healthcare system.

Chan said hopefully the accreditation will mean that more international talent will be willing to study in Taiwan, and that graduates will have more international career options.