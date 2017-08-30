NSC keeping a close eye on N Korea situation

By Chung Li-hua, Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The National Security Council (NSC) is to provide up-to-date information on developments, potential developments and analysis after North Korea launched its latest missile into Japan’s airspace, the Presidential Office said yesterday.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile that crossed Hokkaido yesterday morning before splashing into the sea after a flight of 2,735km.

“This ballistic missile launch appeared to fly over our territory,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. “It is an unprecedented, serious and grave threat to our nation.”

National Security Council Secretary-General Yan Te-fa (嚴德發) briefed President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the morning on the launch.

Tsai instructed that the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Bureau be on standby and provide the council with the most up-to-date information on the geopolitical situation.

“We must remain in close contact with friendly nations and maintain constant information exchanges to ensure that the nation is kept safe,” Tsai said.

She also instructed the ministries of finance and economic affairs to watch for potential shifts in the stock and currency markets.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang (王珮玲) said that the Republic of China (ROC) government condemns the provocative action by North Korea, which has caused tension in the region and breached UN Security Council declarations.

“We call on the North Korean government to answer the requests of the international community, to adhere to decisions made by the Security Council, to cease all actions that damage regional security and strive to maintain the peace, prosperity and stability of not only the Korean Peninsula, but also that of the East Asia region,” Wang said.

The Bureau of Consulate Affairs would continue to update information, but the nation will not be issuing travel alerts for South Korea or Japan for the time being, Wang said.

Wang called on individuals traveling to the region to keep a close eye on information on bureau Web sites to stay abreast of developments.

The defense ministry said that it would continue to monitor regional activities and their reactions to the North Korean missile launch.

Additional reporting by Aaron Tu and CNA