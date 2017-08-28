Taipei Universiade: Forgotten iPad reunited with its Australian diver

Staff writer, with CNA

An Australian will be returning home with prized photographs of Taipei Summer Universiade events, thanks to the diligence of Taipei police officers and Games volunteers who are helping reunite athletes with forgotten or misplaced belongings.

A member of the Australian diving team, identified only as Joel, left his iPad on a shuttle bus he took from Taipei to the Universiade Athletes’ Village in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) on Friday.

Volunteers in the Universiade’s transport division helped police contact the shuttle bus driver, who found the iPad and agreed to take it back to the athletes’ village when he was on duty the next day, Taipei Special Police Corps Deputy Chief Lin Chun-yi (林浚奕) said.

Joel was reunited with his iPad at 5pm on Saturday and he thanked the police for their assistance.

He said the iPad was priceless because it contains so many photographs of “brilliant competitions.”

Laptops, iPads, mobile phones, wallets and name cards are some of the items that police have found for athletes since the Universiade opened on Aug. 19, local media reports said.

However, the shuttle bus service came in for some separate criticism yesterday from four members of the Australian delegation at a news conference hosted by Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee deputy chief executive Yu Shih-ming (游適銘).

The four were asked to share their impressions of the Games. They said the Taipei Universiade has been a big success except for the shuttle service transporting athletes between venues, because the buses can sometimes take more than 30 minutes to turn up.

“Everything is fine about the event except for that small defect,” said Kyle Cranston, who won a gold medal on Friday in the decathlon.

Chinese-Australian table tennis player Hu Heming (胡海明) said there was ample room for improvement as athletes are having to wait 30 to 40 minutes for a ride.

Swimmer Sian Whittaker, who won golds in the 100m and 200m backstroke events last week, said she was impressed by the organizing committee’s innovative approach in marketing swimming, citing the swimming pool design inside some Taipei Mass Rapid Transit trains.

Australia sent a delegation of more than 300 people, including staff, to Taipei.