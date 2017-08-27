Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

MILITARY

Air force sorry for delays

The Air Force Command Headquarters yesterday apologized after it canceled an Indigenous Defense Fighter jet training exercise that delayed six commercial flights for about an hour. According to an Air Force Command Headquarters statement, the jet pilot reported that the wheel at the nose of the landing gear was shaking during takeoff at 8:51am and aborted the exercise in accordance with standard operating procedure. The exercise was scheduled to take place at Penghu County’s Magong Airport, which doubles as a summer training base for the air force. Normal commercial flight operations were not resumed until 9:58am, causing a one-hour delay to six flights, said Huang Wei-hung (黃偉宏), head of flight operations at the airport.

EDUCATION

Indonesian students wooed

Taiwan is looking to double the number of Indonesian students attending local universities over the next three years, Deputy Minister of Education Yao Leeh-ter (姚立德) said yesterday. Yao, who is in Indonesia with representatives from 50 Taiwanese universities for the sixth annual Taiwan-Indonesia Higher Education Summit, said the ministry hopes the number of Indonesians studying in Taiwan doubles to 10,000 over the next three years. Yao said that Indonesian students have shown an increased interest in management, agriculture, tourism, services and environment-related studies, in line with the development of Indonesia’s economy. There are more than 5,000 Indonesian students in Taiwan. The summit is to run until Wednesday with fairs in Jakarta, Medan and Aceh.

CULTURE

TPAC, CND ink agreement

The Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC) and Centre National de la Danse (CND), a dance institution sponsored by the French Ministry of Culture, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further bolster their relationship. TPAC director Austin Wang (王孟超) and CND deputy managing director Aymar Crosnier signed the MOU at a ceremony in Taipei, pledging to expand development and exchanges. Both centers are to foster artistic dialogue and exploration, as well as facilitate mutual understanding and learning. The collaboration intends to allow students and professionals to enroll and participate in cross-educational courses, such as CND’s summer dance camp and TPAC’s annual Camping Asia activity.

ECONOMY

Athletes exchange NT $20m

Athletes, coaches and administrators at the Taipei Summer Universiade Athletes’ Village in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) have exchanged more than NT$20 million (US$661,157) of foreign currency since Aug. 12. According to Taipei Fubon Bank, which is handling foreign exchange services at the village, NT$20.58 million was exchanged from Aug. 12 to Wednesday, with the US dollar and the euro the most commonly exchanged currencies. The bank said its two temporary branches at the Athletes’ Village, which accept US dollars, euros, yen, Hong Kong dollars and yuan, have been open from 9am to 9pm every day. However, due to strong demand, the two outlets have extended their hours, with tellers at the branches often closing after 10pm, the bank said. During the 12-day period, the bank has handled more than 3,600 currency exchange transactions at the village, about one for every three people at the village.