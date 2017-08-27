Resident concerns prompt Changhua trail improvements

By Liu Hsiao-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Changhua County’s Sioushuei Township (秀水) office is to add improvements such as lights and ditch covers along a hiking trail that is to be completed soon, township Mayor Liang Chen-hsiang (梁禎祥) said on Thursday.

The NT$7 million (US$231,405) trail runs along the West Cingfong Irrigation Canal and is to be 1.8km long, the county government said.

However, residents have voiced concern that it passes by a public cemetery, has poor lighting, would smell foul due to the drainage ditches and would take travelers through areas with heavy traffic.

Only 100m of the path is alongside the cemetery, while the rest passes by rice paddies, dairy farms and residences, Liang said, adding that people should not be concerned about its proximity to the cemetery, as death is a part of life.

While some applauded the township’s intentions, they said they would not use the path because of its proximity to the cemetery, while others said the cemetery was a “unique” spot on the trail and added that they would gladly use it.

Addressing the concerns, Liang said that the township council is to install lighting and cover the drainage ditches near the beginning of the path, as well as improve management of the irrigation canal.

The project is part of a “green” belt initiative funded by the Ministry of the Interior, Liang said, adding that the council also has plans to build sand pits and old-style water pumps for children and their parents to play in.

The township office is still looking for a suitable plot of land for parking, Liang added.