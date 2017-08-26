Taipei Universiade: Athlete being treated for dengue fever

Staff writer, with CNA

A Filipino athlete who is in Taipei for the Summer Universiade has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is being treated in hospital, health authorities said on Thursday.

The athlete, whose name was not disclosed, showed symptoms of discomfort when he arrived in Taiwan on Thursday last week, said Chen Shao-ching (陳少卿), section chief of the Taipei Department of Health’s disease control division.

After developing a fever, headache, muscle soreness and eye pain the following day, the Filipino athlete was sent from the Athletes’ Village in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) to Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for treatment, Chen said.

The athlete was tested and on Sunday was confirmed to have dengue fever, she said, adding that he is recovering in the intensive care ward.

The patient is conscious, but has a low platelet count, Chen added.

A statement issued by the health department said the athlete’s platelet count dropped to 19,000, well below the normal count of at least 150,000.

After the athlete was confirmed to have been infected with the mosquito-borne disease, Chen said local health authorities took immediate measures to prevent the spread of the disease and disinfected areas he had visited.

There are 176 people in the Philippine delegation and the patient had contact with nine people in the Athletes’ Village, including two volunteers.

None have shown symptoms of the disease, she said, adding that authorities would continue to monitor their condition.

There have been no indigenous cases of dengue fever in northern Taiwan so far this year, with all cases being imported, Chen said.

To protect the thousands of athletes who are in Taiwan for the Universiade, Chen said health authorities have stepped up inspections at various sports venues and the Athletes’ Village, and have provided mosquito repellents.