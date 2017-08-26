Majority supports peaceful exchanges with China: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

A majority of people support the government’s push for cross-strait peace and believe further exchanges between Taiwanese and Chinese will help stabilize relations, according to a poll released on Thursday by the Mainland Affairs Council.

The survey found that 87.8 percent of respondents supported the government’s proposal that both sides should work to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, while 84.8 percent said a healthy exchange between the people on both sides would help improve relations.

Meanwhile, 64.1 percent of those questioned showed their support for the government to draw up rules and regulations to improve cross-strait exchanges and interaction.

However, the survey found that 75.2 percent of respondents rejected China’s use of political means to suppress Taiwan on the international stage.

The survey, conducted from July 31 to Aug. 2 by Taiwan Real Survey, collected 1,079 valid questionnaires by telephone and has a margin of error of 2.98 percentage points.