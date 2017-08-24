Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Tour of allies starts

Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) yesterday began a 17-day tour of Central America and the Caribbean to improve ties with diplomatic allies in the region. The trip is to take Feng to all of Taiwan’s Spanish-speaking allies in Central America — Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — as well as to the Dominican Republic, the ministry said in a statement. Ministry spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said that Feng had received invitations from the Nicaraguan Army Commander-in-Chief Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo, and Guatemalan Minister of Defense Williams Mansilla Fernandez to visit their countries.

EDUCATION

Climate change deal inked

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Vietnam has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Economics University in Hanoi to study climate change and its implications for the two nations, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday. According to the agreement, Taiwan and Vietnam are to establish a student and faculty exchange program and carry out joint research in areas such as disaster risk management, the ministry said. Global warming and natural disasters as a result of it have become a worldwide issue and “cannot be tackled by simply one country or one region, but require joint efforts to seek a solution,” TECO representative Richard Shih (石瑞琦) was quoted as saying at the signing ceremony earlier this month. The project is to be carried out from this year until 2020, with TECO contributing US$60,000 and the university putting in US$10,000, the ministry said.