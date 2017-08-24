Taoyuan’s Terminal 2 to close for two years: operator

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 2 is to be closed two years for renovation after the new Terminal 3 comes into service in 2021, Taoyuan International Airport Corp chairman Tseng Dar-jen (曾大仁) said yesterday.

The airport operator decided to overhaul Terminal 2’s aging power and water supply systems to prevent further problems that could affect the terminal’s operations after two power outages at the terminal in 2014 and last year, Tseng said.

The renovation is to focus on replacing electrical wiring, water pipes and the airconditioning system, which is expected to take two years to complete, Tseng said in an interview.

Terminal 3 is expected to be completed by 2020 and is to be put into operation in 2021 following a six-month trial run, Tseng said.

Because the new terminal will be capable of handling 45 million passengers per year, the period after it opens would be the best time to shut down Terminal 2, Tseng added.

The company has decided to move carriers operating out of Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 at the end of 2021, Tseng said.

Terminal 2 opened in July 2000 with a capacity of 17 million passengers to reduce heavy congestion in Terminal 1, Tseng said.

Due to significant growth in passenger traffic over the past few years, the company in 2015 began a project to expand Terminal 2’s capacity by 5 million passengers per year, with work expected to be completed next year, Tseng said.