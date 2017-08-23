Butterfly kites on display for event in Hsinchu City

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Butterfly kites made by award-winning master kite maker Buteo Huang (黃景楨) were on Monday put on display at the Hsinchu City Art Gallery and Reclamation Hall.

The exhibition — which finishes on Sunday — is to mark the international kite festival, which the Hsinchu City Government is hosting this weekend.

Huang’s elaborate creations are renowned internationally and displayed at numerous festivals around the world, including a pterodactyl kite that was exhibited in 2008 by the St Louis Science Center in Missouri.

The kites — which are 2.6m wide — are painted in bright colors and feature designs based on indigenous butterflies, such as the striped blue crow and Magellan birdwing.

Huang’s creations are sewn from individual cuts of colored cloth, with each piece requiring a month of hard work, he said, whereas usually kites are painted or dyed.

His kites are a reminder to the public that preserving the nation’s unique and beautiful butterflies requires effort to protect its forests, Huang said.

The exhibition is thematically organized to represent butterflies in their natural environment, he said, adding that it should encourage people to fly kites.

Hsinchu’s wind is favorable for kite-flying and the festival at Nanliao Harbor (南寮漁港) is sure to be a success, he said.

The city spent NT$48.6 million (US$1.6 million) to build an 8 hectare kite-flying area — the nation’s first such venue, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said.

The public is invited to visit Hsinchu for the festival, Lin added.