HPV risk high even for those with only one partner: group

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The risk of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is as high as 58.4 percent, even for people who only have one sexual partner in their life, the Formosa Cancer Foundation said yesterday.

The foundation cited a survey it conducted on HPV prevention, which canvassed 1,071 women aged between 20 and 35, which found that 97 percent of respondents have only one sexual partner when dating.

However, while 90 percent knew that they should get regular pap tests, only 37 percent actually do so regularly, the survey found.

While 80 percent of respondents knew that using condoms during sex can help prevent cervical cancer, only 31 percent said they always do so when having sex.

The foundation said that while 77 percent knew about HPV vaccines, only 24.4 percent have received one.

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection, and while no symptoms are exhibited, it goes away on its own and does not cause any health problems in most cases, some HPV strains can increase the risk of cervical or vaginal cancer, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital gynecologic oncologist Chou Hung-hsueh (周宏學) said.

People have a common misconception that the risk of HPV infection is low if they only have one sexual partner, but research has shown that the risk is as high as 58.4 percent for those who only have one sexual partner in their life and up to 90.9 percent for those who have three to six sexual partners throughout their life.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study showing that the prevalence of genital HPV was 42.5 percent among adults aged between 18 and 59, Chou said, adding that people should not underestimate the risk of infection.

He urged people to practice safe sex using a condom and for women to get HPV vaccinations and regular pap tests to prevent infections or detect cervical cancer, saying that people who have only one sexual partner should also be aware of the risk and take preventive measures.