THSRC to promote rail development to private sector

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) is to host an information session tomorrow on business opportunities from development of the nation’s railway industry.

The company said that it would offer a list of services and requirements from the private sector in the next 10 years, including supplies, facilities, services and technologies needed to maintain and upgrade the high-speed rail system, such as train carriages, signaling systems, railway lines, power supply systems and electromechanical systems.

Contracts are estimated to be worth NT$17 billion (US$561.1 million), the company said.

The Taiwan Railways Administration, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp and Taoyuan Metro Corp have also been invited to discuss their business prospects and opportunities available to private contractors, THSRC said.

Meanwhile, 90 companies offering services and products related to the railway industry have also been invited, it added.

Representatives of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, the Plastic Industry Development Center and the Metal Industries Research and Development Center are also expected to attend.

The session is part of the government’s efforts to build a domestic railway industry.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications plans to establish a railway technical research and certification institute as part of the Forward-Looking Infrastructure Development Program.

The center would be commissioned to raise the percentage of locally made railway-related components from 42 to 75 percent.