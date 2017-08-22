Taipei Universiade: Spectators to get refunds if storm suspends Games

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee yesterday said that spectators can have their tickets refunded if the Games are interrupted by Tropical Storm Hato.

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday at 2:30pm issued a land alert for Hato, advising residents of Taitung and Pingtung counties and especially the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) to take precautionary measures against strong winds and heavy rain.

Although the storm is expected to mainly affect southern Taiwan, the committee said it will work with the bureau to keep a close eye on it and take emergency response measures if necessary.

Committee spokesman Yang Ching-tang (楊景棠) said emergency response measures, which were planned ahead of the Games, include dismantling and removing temporary equipment, such as timing and scoring systems, audience seats and tents for referees.

An international technical committee will decide whether to delay or cancel events, Yang said.

“If a match is delayed or canceled due to weather, spectators will be able to have their tickets refunded,” he added.

According to the Universiade’s official Web site, ticket holders to events that are delayed or canceled can get a refund within seven days of the cancelation, without having to pay a 10 percent transaction fee, excluding package tickets.