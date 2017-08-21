‘The Tag Along 2’ to open in theaters on Friday

AP, TAIPEI

Singer and actress Rainie Yang (楊丞琳) stars in The Tag Along 2 (紅衣小女孩2), a sequel to the 2015 hit that is loosely based on a ghostly urban legend about a little girl who appears in footage from a family’s hiking trip.

The only problem was, she was not part of the family and no one seemed to recall seeing a young girl on the mountain that day.

The actual footage of the mysterious “little girl in red” was broadcast on television in the 1990s. Some believed that she was roaming the mountains looking for her next victim.

Yang said in an interview that she found out later that quite a few “coincidences” happened while filming the first movie — which prompted director Cheng Wei-hao (程偉豪) to take extra precautions while making the second.

“When they were shooting the first film, a lot of the [crew members] would relieve themselves wherever it is convenient. Sometimes they were not being thoughtful about it, and no joke, the next day, they got a fever. They would get sick the next day,” Cheng said.

“So they feel like they had to believe ... you cannot go to toilet wherever you want. They realized that they needed to pay attention to that to avoid people getting sick during the filming of the sequel. Because it is very inconvenient to find a toilet, but they did not want the crew to get sick to delay filming, that is why at every set, there is a toilet just for our cast and crew,” Yang said.

The star of the first movie, Tiffany Hsu (許瑋甯), returns in the sequel, in which Yang plays a social worker whose daughter goes missing in the mountains.

The Tag-Along 2 hits theaters on Friday.