Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

KINMEN

Pop festival adds concert

An international music festival which started on July 1 on the outlying island of Kinmen and features performances by renowned pop stars and bands has been a big hit with visitors and local residents, the county tourism department said. In order to attract even more visitors, particularly students, to performances on Houhu Beach, the organizers of the 2017 Quemoy International Music Festival have decided to add a concert on Sunday Aug. 20, after the one scheduled for Saturday, the statement said. The two concerts slated for this weekend will be held from 6pm to 9pm, it added. In addition to the musical performances, there are also numerous food stalls and carnival games on the beach, the statement said. The festival is to run through Aug. 30.

UNIVERSIADE

US team’s bus crashes

A shuttle bus carrying members of the US team attending the Universiade was on Thursday involved in a minor traffic accident while on its way to Guishan District in Taoyuan, although no one was injured, the police said. The US team for the Games was heading to National Taiwan Sport University for a training session when their bus bumped into a car near National Freeway No. 1 at about 8am, Guishan police said. The shuttle bus driver, identified by his surname, Peng (彭), failed to maintain a safe distance as vehicles in front slowed down to get onto the freeway ramp, Dapu Police Station Chief Shih Jung-fu (石榮富) said. Around 20 athletes were on the bus, Shih said. Despite the traffic mishap, all athletes were at training later that day. As the incident took place on a national freeway, the two drivers were referred to the freeway police for further questioning, he said.