Taipei Universiade: Items mark Games’ start

Staff writer, with CNA

A limited-edition set of Taipei Summer Universiade-themed postcards is to be made available free to the public from today to celebrate the opening of the event.

The Taipei City Government’s Department of Information and Tourism said it worked with illustrator Chen Yu-Lin (陳又凌) on 10 designs for the postcards, including images of pearl milk tea, steamed dumplings and the Maokong Gondola in Taipei.

A total of 10,000 postcards are to be given away to members of the public at 10 Tourist Service Centers in Taipei, the department said, adding that there is a limit of one postcard per person.

Separately, Chunghwa Post Co on Wednesday issued a set of commemorative stamps and a souvenir sheet for the Universiade.

The set of eight stamps feature versions of event mascot “Bravo” for sports featuring Taiwanese athletes: weightlifting, archery, athletics, taekwondo, baseball, basketball, volleyball and table tennis, the company said.

Four stamps are denominated at NT$5 and four at NT$15, while the souvenir sheet has a face value of NT$25. They are available at post offices across Taiwan, it said.

The stamps are presented in two rows of four and are parallelograms, rather than rectangular, and a tiny torch is hidden in the perforation, Chunghwa Post said.

Universiade organizing committee chief executive officer Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊) said the stamp set and the postcards are unique to the Taipei event.

Su called on people to buy the stamps to show their support for the event.

Also, the public is encouraged to visit post offices nationwide to have letters or memorabilia stamped with the official logo of the Universiade free of charge, she said.

The Universiade runs from today to Aug. 30.