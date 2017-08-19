KMT motion for power probe vetoed

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

A Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus motion to form a cross-caucus investigative committee to probe Tuesday’s power failure was voted down yesterday by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers at a meeting ahead of the third extraordinary legislative session.

The meeting was held to seek lawmakers’ opinions on the topics and duration of the third extraordinary session, which began yesterday afternoon.

Protesting against Tuesday’s blackouts, KMT lawmakers held up placards and demanded that the motion be addressed, shouting: “Without electricity, how can there be a Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program?”

The motion was vetoed by the majority DPP caucus after Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) put it to a vote.

KMT caucus vice secretary-general Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) during a post-meeting news conference criticized the DPP caucus’ blockage of the motion.

She countered the DPP caucus’ claim that calls for an investigative committee to be formed during an extraordinary session are unprecedented, saying that a motion was passed during an extraordinary session in 2004 to launch a committee to investigate the “319 shooting” targeting then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and his vice president, Annette Lu (呂秀蓮).

“What is the DPP afraid of?” KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said.

The KMT and the New Power Party (NPP) both made proposals that the committee be formed, Lin said.

“The DPP’s reluctance shows that it is attempting to gloss over the power failure and numb the public,” he said.

The KMT caucus would consider casting a no-confidence vote against Premier Lin Chuan (林全) should he fail to submit a satisfactory report on the power failure on Monday, he said.

“The premier’s report must not just consist of slogans, but must address how the government plans to boost the nation’s energy reserves,” he said. “We shall see if he has the courage to promise people that a similar incident will not happen again during his term.”

The KMT caucus has been in touch with the NPP and People First Party caucuses to reach the one-third threshold to initiate a no-confidence vote, Lin Wei-chou said.

Meanwhile, NPP caucus convener Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said that his party would not work with the KMT over its no-confidence vote plan, but called for Taiwan Power Co chairman Chu Wen-cheng (朱文成) to resign over Tuesday’s debacle.

The NPP on Thursday also filed a motion to form an investigative committee, but it languished after failing to gain backing from one-fourth of lawmakers during the extraordinary session, Hsu said.

The NPP is to bring up the issue again in the regular session starting next month, when it will not be encumbered by the hurdle, he added.