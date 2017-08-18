Taichung student wins a Red Dot Design Award

By Su Meng-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A vocational high-school student in Taichung was awarded a Red Dot Design Award for his illustration of Pokemon Go players.

The players seemed like zombies milling about mindlessly as they stared at their smartphones or tablets, anxious to nab Pokemon, Lee Chang-hu (李昌虎) said.

The drawing features hundreds of thousands of people moving toward Pokemon hanging from the sky or competing in dojos.

Lee said he spent about one month on the drawing from concept development to mailing it out for the competition in late May.

Lee said his family makes a living selling barbecue grills at a night market and he often helps out after school.

“I do not mind the hard work,” he said, adding that he uses the chance to observe people’s expressions while they wander around the market.

He developed an interest in drawing at an early age and would doodle all the time.

In his first year at Shin Min Vocational High School’s Department of Multimedia Design, Lee represented his school and won second place in the national art competition’s manga section.

The following year, he was the only high-school student to win a prize — a bronze medal — in the Taiwan Poster Competition.

Lee’s drawings are very minute and detailed, said his teacher, Wang Chien-hsiang (王建翔).

Wang said that he had checked the Ministry of Education’s Web site and believed that Lee might be the first high-school student in the nation to have won a Red Dot Design Award.

The school said it would finance the trip to Berlin for Wang and Lee to attend the awards ceremony.