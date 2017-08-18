New Party leader says it is to ‘part ways’ with KMT

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

New Party Chairman Yok Mu-ming (郁慕明) yesterday said that his party would “part ways” with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), expressing disappointment over KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih’s (吳敦義) stance against cross-strait unification.

“I can no longer tell what the KMT’s central belief is. Despite its name, its members are ashamed of calling themselves Chinese,” Yok said on Facebook.

“The KMT often speaks of the Republic of China [ROC] Constitution. Does the Constitution advocate ‘no unification?’” he said, referring to the Constitution’s inclusion of China as part of the ROC’s territory.

The New Party has repeatedly urged the KMT to establish its central beliefs and has stood by its side in the hope of maintaining their camaraderie, he said.

However, not only has the KMT failed to unify its efforts to counter its pro-Taiwan independence “archenemies,” it has belittled the New Party, with some KMT members using the New Party’s pro-unification stance as a weapon during infighting, Yok said.

Through such actions, the KMT has shown the Democratic Progressive Party and independence advocates mercy and made the New Party its enemy, he said.

The KMT’s stance on cross-strait affairs is esoteric, as it is neither blue nor green, he added.

“The New Party will stop meddling. Let us part ways and continue on our own endeavors,” Yok said.

The New Party is to nominate younger candidates in all constituencies for next year’s Taipei city councilor election, Yok said in an interview published yesterday by the Chinese-language United Daily News.

The party is to lend support in next year’s local elections to like-minded pro-unification parties in other regions, including the Tainan-based Chinese Unity Promotion Party, the Taichung-based Taiwan Labor Party and the Kaohsiung-based Labor Party, he added.

The New Party might not give priority to the KMT when the pan-blue camp nominates Taipei and New Taipei City mayoral candidates as it did in the past, and could nominate its own candidates, Yok said.