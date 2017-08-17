Blackouts: DPP calls on Lin to report to legislature

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus yesterday asked Premier Lin Chuan (林全) to make a formal report on Tuesday’s blackouts at the Legislative Yuan on Monday.

A natural gas supply line was cut on Tuesday afternoon due to human error, disrupting a major power plant in Taoyuan’s Datan Township (大潭), and cutting off power supply to 6.68 million homes and offices, half of the nation’s 13 million users.

The nationwide power outage was a national security issue and the premier is obliged to answer questions from lawmakers, the caucus said.

The caucus also proposed calling an extraordinary session tomorrow and Lin would be asked to make a formal report during a plenary legislative meeting on Monday.

“It is unimaginable that the nation’s power supply system is that vulnerable. A thorough investigation and a complete examination is necessary,” DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said.

Changes must be made to the nation’s centralized power supply system to transform it into a distributed system consisting of smaller power sources that offers greater grid stability, Ker said.

The new legislative session, scheduled to start next month, presents a great challenge for the DPP, which is set to complete a review of the budget proposals for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program amid resistance from opposition parties, and the national blackouts would obviously complicate the legislation process, Ker said.

“Whether the legislation can be completed depends on the Chinese Nationalist Party’s [KMT] attitude. The KMT reportedly plans to propose 5,000 motions [to disrupt the legislation], and we can only urge them to refrain from [irrational] opposition for the sake of national economic development,” he said.

The legislative session is also set to review proposed amendments to the National Sports Act (國民體育法) to address the monopoly of the sports associations over athletes and sports development, the caucus said.

Meanwhile, DPP Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) urged the government to lift a ban on developing solar farms on salt marshes that have little ecological and economic value.

While the Bureau of Energy has recognized disused salt ponds as appropriate sites for solar stations, the Ministry of the Interior has not approved the use of salt marshes as solar farms due to ecological concerns, Tsai said.

There are 700 hectares of disused salt ponds in Chiayi County’s Budai Township (布袋) alone, and those salt marshes have little ecological diversity due to their high salt density compared with wetlands, Tsai said.

Outdated laws that impede the development of renewable energy should be lifted to help the nation move toward cleaner energy, he said.

“We still firmly believe that renewable energy can replace nuclear power, but existing laws should be revised to develop ‘green’ energy. Regrettably, the government has not built a supportive legal mechanism, but left the renewable energy issue to businesses over the past year,” Tsai said.

The salt ponds are public properties, so use of the land would not be an issue, and the government can prohibit developers from leveling salt marshes to preserve the natural landscapes, he said.