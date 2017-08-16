Artist says mural cover-up good, netizens disagree

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Artist Hsiao Ying-teng (蕭瑩燈) has been criticized for supporting a person who spray-painted graffiti over a mural in a community on Shida Road in Taipei, with netizens saying the act was not artistic appreciation, but a lack of respect.

The hard work of an elderly local artist, conducted in high temperatures, was destroyed in 13 seconds by a young teenager wielding a can of spray paint, one netizen wrote.

Hsiao on Monday last week posted a comment lambasting the mural, saying it was aesthetically lacking and that streets are plagued with such dull images.

The community should have greater appreciation for art, he said, adding that the teenager’s work demonstrated more artistic creativeness than the mural.

“The boy did well in destroying the piece,” Hsiao said.

The statement drew responses from other netizens, with the borough warden also weighing in.

The wall on which the mural was painted is private property and the owner of the house had not authorized the spray-painting, the warden said.

“You can critique the piece and say it does not have artistic value. That is your right, but what gives you the right to paint over a piece of work by another?” the warden said, adding that the issue was one of respecting private property.