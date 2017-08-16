About 100,000 stores to be affected by free bag ban

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration yesterday announced that about 100,000 stores would be prohibited from offering free plastic bags next year, but a publishing sector representative said more time is needed for smaller retailers to adapt to the policy.

The ban — which already covers seven groups — is to be expanded to pharmacies and cosmetics stores, medical device vendors, consumer electronics retailers, bookstores, stationery suppliers, bakeries and beverage stores and laundries, Department of Waste Management Interim Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) told a news conference in Taipei, adding that the 14 categories amount to about 100,000 stores.

“About 1.5 billion plastic bags will be removed from waste collection annually once the ban goes into effect,” Lai said. “We hope to encourage consumers to carry reusable bags when shopping.”

First-time violators are to be given a verbal warning, but subsequent breaches can result in fines from NT$1,200 to NT$6,000 under the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法), she added.

While groups representing pharmacies, laundries, bakeries and publishers expressed support for the policy, one representative said the policy might negatively affect small retailers.

“Bookstore chains such as Eslite Bookstore and Kingstone Books stopped offering free plastic bags a long time ago, but smaller stores might need more time to deplete their stock,” Publishers Association deputy secretary-general Wang Hung-chieh (王宏傑) said.

While first-time violators are not to receive fines, he said he hoped the administration could provide a six-month grace period before the policy is enforced.